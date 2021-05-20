Texans' Jeff Driskel: Lands in Houston

Driskel agreed Wednesday with the Texans on a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Driskel's deal contains a $1 million base salary with numerous potential bonuses and incentives. Given the murky situation surrounding Deshaun Watson's future with the Texans, Driskel's landing spot is more intriguing for fantasy purposes than if he had been brought in to compete for a backup gig elsewhere. Beyond Watson, Driskel will vie for depth-chart slotting with veterans Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley, as well as rookie third-round pick Davis Mills.