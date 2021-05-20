newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Jeff Driskel: Lands in Houston

CBS Sports
 15 hours ago

Driskel agreed Wednesday with the Texans on a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Driskel's deal contains a $1 million base salary with numerous potential bonuses and incentives. Given the murky situation surrounding Deshaun Watson's future with the Texans, Driskel's landing spot is more intriguing for fantasy purposes than if he had been brought in to compete for a backup gig elsewhere. Beyond Watson, Driskel will vie for depth-chart slotting with veterans Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley, as well as rookie third-round pick Davis Mills.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Espn#American Football#Houston#Veterans Tyrod Taylor#Espn Reports#Fantasy Purposes#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Hosting QB Jeff Driskel, ‘Good Chance’ He Signs

Michael Gehlken reports that free agent QB Jeff Driskel is visiting with the Dallas Cowboys and adds that there is a good chance he signed to backup QB Dak Prescott. The Cowboys currently have Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush behind Prescott. Driskel, 28, is a former sixth-round pick...
NFLNBC Sports

Jeff Driskel visiting Cowboys

Jeff Driskel traveled to Texas on Thursday night for a visit with the Cowboys on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Gehlken adds that there is “a good chance Driskel signs [and] becomes [the] favorite to serve as Dak Prescott‘s primary backup in 2021.”. The Cowboys have...
NFLinsidethestar.com

REPORT: Cowboys Considering Free Agent Jeff Driskel for Backup QB

The work of retooling the roster doesn’t stop with the NFL Draft. Free agency continues and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly visiting with Quarterback Jeff Driskel today. The 28-year-old passer has been with four teams since entering the league in 2016 as a 6th-round pick. Driskel was drafted by the...
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys To Sign New QB? Jeff Driskel Scouting Report

Jeff Driskel has something the backup QBs on the Dallas Cowboys lack: A real NFL track record. But Driskel - visiting The Star today with an inside track on signing with the Dallas Cowboys and winning the No. 2 quarterback job behind Dak Prescott - is lacking something, too. Driskel...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos release veteran backup QB Jeff Driskel

Denver will move forward with Bridgewater, Drew Lock, and Brett Rypien as their quarterbacks. Driskel was the top quarterback recruit in the country coming out of high school, but had a bumpy college career that ended at Louisiana Tech. The 49ers drafted him in the sixth-round in 2016, but he was waived at final cuts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Broncos News: Team releases Jeff Driskel, signs new tight end

The Denver Broncos made a couple of minor transactions on Monday as they still settle in following the NFL Draft. Jeff Driskel has been released after just one season with the team. It was a move that most expected. Driskel was signed as a free agent by the team last...
NFLTimes-Republican

Saubert takes Driskel’s roster spot in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos released quarterback Jeff Driskel on Monday when they signed veteran tight end Eric Saubert. Driskel began last season as Drew Lock’s backup and played well in relief during a Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh. He lost his one start the following week, 28-10 to...
NFLthedallasnews.net

Updates: Parsons Starts 'Tradition' With No. 11

5:20 p.m. - Friday, Micah Parsons will wear No. 11 with the Cowboys for the first time when rookie minicamp gets underway. It's a number with special meaning for the first-round draft pick. He wore it at Penn State. And with the NFL's relaxed rules on jersey numbers for linebackers, No. 11 - worn by Cedrick Wilson last year - became possible for Parsons in Dallas.
NFLaustinnews.net

Updates: QB Visits; Training Camp News

2:41 p.m. - The conversation about training camp took a step toward clarity on Friday. The NFL sent out a memo to its 32 clubs about offseason protocols regarding COVID-19. Among the topics covered was the issue of 2021 training camp. NFL teams were required to conduct training camp at...
NFLthedallasnews.net

Updates: McCarthy Anticipates Dak Ready For Camp

3:05 p.m. - Head coach Mike McCarthy believes quarterback Dak Prescott is on track to be fully cleared for the start of training camp this summer. "I have no reason not to think that," McCarthy said. "I think this week and Phase 2 (of the offseason program) will be a nice step in that direction."
NFLaustinnews.net

Updates: Cowboys Add 2 QBs For Rookie Camp

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number. Height: 6-3 Weight: 209 lbs College: James Madison. As Ben DiNucci enters his second season, the Cowboys were hopeful he would be eligible to participate in this...
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys could sign backup QB for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys might have locked up star quarterback Dak Prescott long-term earlier in the offseason. But they are in need of an upgrade behind him. Current backups Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci have started a combined two games during their careers. With Prescott returning from a devastating leg injury, having someone with experience behind him might make sense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Denver Broncos have reportedly made another adjustment to their quarterback depth chart, releasing veteran backup Jeff Driskel. Driskel, a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, signed a two-year contract with Denver, his fourth NFL team, last offseason. He began the year as the No. 2 option behind Drew Lock.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Dallas Cowboys inadvertently make their division rival “livid”

Eagles’ DeVonta Smith trade made this division rival “livid” - Grey Papke, Larry Brown Sports. The DeVonta Smith trade help the Cowboys and Eagles, but in so doing made the Giants “livid”. The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to trade up for wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the NFL Draft apparently set...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans 2021 player profile: QB Davis Mills

The Houston Texans drafted former Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Davis had a decent junior season with the Cardinal in 2019. However, the COVID-19 season of 2020 provided only five games for Davis to put on good tape and prove his worth as a possible NFL quarterback.