Julian Edelman Has Simple Reaction To Taylor Hall’s Goal For Bruins

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski still thinks free agent WR Julian Edelman could un-retire after his body heals up. “Jules was an unbelievable player and he literally gives it his all for his teammates,” Gronkowski told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg in a radio interview. “I just wish the best for Julian to heal up. Obviously in his little press conference thing, he said he was going to go until the tires fall off and he sure has. So I’m hoping he heals up. I want the best for him. I’ve been in that situation before. I believe, if Julian truly heals up whatever’s hurting on him, and he fully heals and feels good, I think he’ll be back. I don’t know see why he wouldn’t be back, eventually in the future. Maybe a year or two away. Let me tell you: He’s just a competitor. So I say if he heals up 100 percent and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.”