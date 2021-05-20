newsbreak-logo
GERMFASK – Leonard T. England, 98, a lifelong resident of Germfask, Mich., peacefully passed on Nov. 28, 2020, in Munising, Mich. Services for Leonard will be held on Saturday, May 29. Visiting time with family and friends will be held at the United Methodist Church (1212 Morrison St.) in Germfask from 1 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. Per the family’s request, masks are asked to be worn during the visitation and funeral service. Pastor Devin Lawrence will conduct Leonard’s funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at the Germfask Township Riverside Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the Alger County Veterans.

