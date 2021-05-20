newsbreak-logo
Cape Coral officials prepare for blue-green algae in waterways

By Jessica Babb
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 14 hours ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – With blue-green algae appearing in some Southwest Florida waterways, the City of Cape Coral is preparing with a plan.

“Our hope is to get ahead of this prior to it coming into our canals,” said Cape Coral City Councilor Jennifer Nelson.

The plan has several parts. First, the city will be working with state and county agencies.

The bubble curtain at the Mandolin canal will be reactivated. City staff will also look into developing and procuring additional bubble curtains for high-impact canals. Additionally, they will even look into producing in-house bubbler systems with coarse air and fine air diffuser plates from Aeration Basins.

“We just hope that residents understand and know we are trying to get ahead of the issue before it becomes a problem,” Nelson said.

A dedicated blue-green algae website with information on sightings, contact information, and reporting details will be republished.

The city will also perform blue-green algae surveys on Mondays and Fridays.

The costs, timeline and other details related to the nanobubble technology are still being worked out.

