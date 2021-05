The public is invited to the unveiling of a new ADA-accessible fishing dock at Starvation Reservoir this weekend. “This project was a collaborative effort between all the resource agencies involved with managing Starvation,” shares DWR Aquatics Manager Trina Hedrick. “We saw a need to provide ADA accessibility for our lower mobility anglers and because Starvation has pretty stable water levels (relative to the other waters in our region), we worked with State Parks to install the pier there. In most normal water years, the pier will be accessible throughout the entire fishing season, which is really awesome!” This will be the first dock of its kind at Starvation Reservoir at Fred Hayes State Park and will provide better access to the water for fishing. The public is invited to a grand opening event on Saturday, May 15th from 9am to noon. Fishing poles will be provided for use.