The #1 seed Danes of Denmark host the #2 seed North Gwinnett in the sweet sixteen match-up for 7A. They faced off in a double header for a chance to punch their ticket to the elite eight. Both teams battled until the final out was made. Denmark took game 1 with a stellar performance by Francesco Capocci. North Gwinnett would match them in game 2 with an outstanding performance on the mound by Michael Massey. Four total pitchers were used in the match-up, two for each side. Despite four great pitcher performances there was still some offense to go around.