Health

Upper Peninsula Caregiver Support Group will meet virtually, provide tips for resources

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 17 hours ago

ESCANABA – The Caregiver Support Group is now available for interested residents. The group is intended specifically for Upper Peninsula family caregivers – those who often feel lonely, stressed, and overwhelmed with their role as a caregiver. The support group provides a place for Upper Peninsula caregivers to share feelings, get social support, learn from others, discuss caregiving skills, learn […]

www.pioneertribune.com
