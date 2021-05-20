Upper Peninsula Caregiver Support Group will meet virtually, provide tips for resources

A letter was issued on behalf of Upper Peninsula area hospitals, urging residents to do their part in preventing children from getting MIS-C by getting vaccinated. “This is a message from your Upper Peninsula hospital leaders and health experts - fellow Yoopers who have endured the hardships of this pandemic alongside you,” the letter stated. “We’re proud to have the important job of caring for our families, friends, and neighbors. And having been on the front lines of this pandemic since day one, with very little rest, we know this fight is far from over.”