Lincoln-Sudbury, Dover-Sherborn sailing glad to be back on the water following pandemic
NATICK — Like many sports last spring and summer, the 2020 competitive sailing season was completely wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Last year was a no-show," said Lincoln-Sudbury coach John Wood following the Warriors' 3-2 victory over Dover-Sherborn Wednesday afternoon at Lake Cochituate State Park in Natick. "We literally got everything (all the boats) here (to Cochituate) and then it got canceled."