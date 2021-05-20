newsbreak-logo
Fort Myers, FL

Downtown Fort Myers oxygen bar helps breathe new life into SWFL

By Meagan Miller
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 hours ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – If you feel like you can’t catch a breath, there’s a new, unique way to get an extra boost of oxygen in Southwest Florida.

A brand new oxygen bar has opened in downtown Fort Myers called Sol of Life, run by two local women.

Sol of Life has a dry salt cave that people use to get rid of toxins and find other healing benefits.

According to the Salt Therapy Association, sitting in a salt cave, also known as dry salt therapy, can help provide relief from respiratory ailments such as asthma, allergies, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colds, cystic fibrosis, ear infections and sinusitis, as well as skin conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, rashes and rosacea.

Sol of Life also sells herbal teas and other local goods.

“We are a place for respiratory wellness and holistic health care,” Shoulders said.

With the new oxygen bar, customers like Matthew Starr come in, sit down and put a disposable device into their nose called a cannula to breathe in the oxygen.

“Every time I come, I feel so relieved and less anxious, almost like a pressure has been lifted,” Starr said.

Some people said it gives them an extra boost of energy while others use the oxygen bar for recovery.

“It absolutely helps with hangovers and part of that is you’re tired, you’re groggy, you need help with alertness and focus,” said Phoenix Soul, the manager of Sol of Life.

Other people use the oxygen bar to increase their performance during workouts.

“We have a lot of athletes come in. A lot of it is for stress, depression, it’s mood enhancing. It actually helps with headaches and migraines. It boosts metabolism,” Shoulders said.

At Sol of Life, customers breathe in extra oxygen from around the room.

“We have a concentrator. It filters nitrogen through the concentrator to produce 95% oxygen,” Shoulders said.

There’s not much science backing up the benefits of supplemental oxygen, but Shoulders said the proof is in the personal progress.

“I would really advise people to try it for themselves so they can feel the difference,” she said.

Shoulders and Soul said a unique part of their experience is offering essential oils with the oxygen — think of it like using a direct diffuser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUZjl_0a56Gkg400

“When you have your cannula on you’re getting direct aromatherapy fed through with your oxygen, that is where you reap the most benefits of that,” Soul said.

Before customers use the oxygen bar, staff at Sol of Life educate them on what it is and disclose that they aren’t doctors.

“We just encourage people to be open minded and realize all of your health comes back to what the earth has given us,” Soul said.

For them, holistic healing is a passion.

“The whole goal in all of our lives is to become one and pass wisdom on and to learn and to grow as one and to really experience what life is about and how it feels to be healthy,” Shoulders said.

The duo does have additional staff and promotes other local products. They built the business themselves, including the salt cave which features 32,000 pounds of pink Himalayan salt.

Now, they have a new kind of bar with a new kind of community, creating a new kind of buzz.

“I feel like a lot of people go out and they socialize at bars but this gives you the social aspect but it also gives you the health benefit, you know,” Starr said.

It’s becoming a new activity that can also be an alternative to traditional bars.

“What’s beautiful is you have the younger generation coming in here to drink tea. A lot of 18-20 year olds are coming in and that’s what makes you feel good that you are making a difference and society’s changing,” Shoulders said.

It’s that impact that keeps the owner creating new experiences.

“There’s no words …it’s very emotional, just to see people when they come here and they might have had a bad day or they’re trying to grasp a breath and they turn out the door and say thank you and I can breathe,” Shoulders said.

Sol of Life stresses supplemental oxygen isn’t for everyone. They advise people with certain conditions not to use it.

The owner and manager said the oxygen bar should be avoided during acute phases of illness, including, but not limited to, emphysema, asthma, cystic fibrosis, vascular disorders or other chronic medical conditions.

