Lincoln-Sudbury, Dover-Sherborn sailing glad to be back on the water following pandemic

After missing their season last spring due to Covid, the Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ tennis team is ready to return to competition for the spring 2021 season. This year’s team brings strong talent throughout the varsity line-up. Senior co-captain Kate Solowey, who will play #1 singles, returns for her fourth varsity year. Senior co-captain Hallie Teitelbaum, who will play #3 singles and first doubles, also returns for her fourth consecutive year on varsity. Sophomore Carly Heslop, who will play #2 singles, joins the L-S team for her first season. Junior Arianna Xie returns to her varsity doubles position. Rounding out the varsity roster are sophomore Heather Naum and seniors Alex Jenkin and Mikayla Boisvert.