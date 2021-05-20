The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Releasing On PlayStation And Switch August 5

Klabater revealed this morning that they now have an official release date for The Amazing American Circus set for early August. Specifically, the game will be released for PC and consoles on August 12th and will come in both a standard edition for $20 and a Ringmaster's Edition for $30, the latter of which will have a bunch of digital extras added in that were not entirely specified beyond a soundtrack, cookbook, and lorebook. On top of this, starting on May 7th, the team will start the initial beta testing phase of the game with people who contributed to the Kickstarter campaign getting first shot. Then they'll open up the beta to everyone starting on May 20th. All of which will be taking place on Steam. You can enjoy the latest trailer and info from the team below.