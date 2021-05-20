The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Releasing On PlayStation And Switch August 5
Today indie developer Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Production has announced that their critically acclaimed game The Falconeer will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as Nintendo Switch in the form of The Falconeer: Warrior Edition on August 5. For those who are unaware, The Falconeer is an open-world air combat game, where players ride on the back of a giant falcon. Players are able to explore the world of The Great Ursee as a variety of classes and experience multiple different campaigns.games.mxdwn.com