newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Releasing On PlayStation And Switch August 5

By Jason Handwerk
mxdwn.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday indie developer Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Production has announced that their critically acclaimed game The Falconeer will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as Nintendo Switch in the form of The Falconeer: Warrior Edition on August 5. For those who are unaware, The Falconeer is an open-world air combat game, where players ride on the back of a giant falcon. Players are able to explore the world of The Great Ursee as a variety of classes and experience multiple different campaigns.

games.mxdwn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Playstation 5#Dlc#Pc Game#Indie#Today#Wired Production#Falconeers#The Great Ursee#Nintendoswitch#Kraken#The Playstation Store#World#Warrior Edition#Playstation Owners#Trailer#Open World#Developer#The Game#August 5th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus PS4, PS5 Free Games June 2021 Predictions

PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus June 2021 – What will be the PS Plus June 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
Video GamesIGN

Resident Evil Village Review, Release Date, Gameplay, Pre-Order, Price, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Resident Evil Village aka Resident Evil 8 is Capcom’s first major PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC release of 2021. Announced alongside the PS5 2020 reveal, it’s a sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7. Resident Evil Village has already a sizeable fan following before release thanks to its character designs, particularly with the tall Lady Dimitrescu that the Internet at large seems to have taken a liking to. However there’s more to the game than that. From release date to download size and soon to be out reviews, here’s what you need to know.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series X adds FPS Boost for 70 more games

The Xbox Series X is big on backwards compatibility. While the system still doesn’t really have a system-selling exclusive title, Microsoft has done a ton of work to ensure that Xbox One games run better than ever before, especially when it comes to frame rate. Today (May 3), Microsoft added a whopping 70 new titles to its FPS Boost program, which lets older games run at up to 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X — and, occasionally, on Xbox Series S as well.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Metro Exodus Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Series S This June

The updated Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is out right now for PC, and it requires a rather hefty build in order to properly run it. For those who are able to play it on their PC, the game looks absolutely beautiful, especially with the implementation of ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). When 4A Games started this project they also promised to bring these updates to the next-generation of consoles. Keeping their word, the studio has announced that Metro Exodus will officially release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Series S on June 18.
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Nintendo Switch Game : Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition at eShop $11.99

Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all, crammed with content and enhancements! Equip bazillions of guns as one of 4 trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique RPG skills. Take on the lawless desolate planet Pandora in pursuit of powerful alien technology: The Vault. With new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more!
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Metro Exodus” Enhanced Edition Released

4A Games and Deep Silver have announced a massive update of their post-apocalyptic first-person shooter “Metro Exodus”. The free and extensive upgrade takes advantage of ray tracing advancements – ripping out all the game’s existing ‘baked’ lighting and replacing it with full ray-traced lighting to add a level of authenticity to the game.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sturmwind EX getting a physical release on Switch

Sturmwind EX, a shoot ’em up for the Dreamcast before releasing on Switch in 2019, was initially offered on the eShop. Now thanks to Pix’n Love, a physical release is in the cards. Sturmwind EX will be offered with a standard copy and collector’s edition. If you opt for the...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition Brings Roguelike Fun To Switch This Week

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition, the nihilistic action-platformer from indie developer Brainwash Gang, launches later this week on Switch with a whopping 20% discount. PC players may remember Nongunz coming out back in 2017; however, for this Doppleganger Edition, developer Brainwash Gang teamed up with publisher Digerati to bring Switch gamers a remastered version that promises to improve on the original in many ways.
newgamenetwork.com

Remnant: From the Ashes coming to new consoles

Next-gen patch for the action game will be out next week. Gunfire Games have announced that Remnant: From the Ashes will receive a free major upgrade patch that will make the game optimized for next-gen consoles. On Thursday May 13, the patch will add the option to run the game...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Pre-order now to unlock: • Sniper Rifle - Marcus Tactical • Sidearm - FFF-45 ACP: Luring Pistol • Assault - Rock AS100 • 2 Weapon Skins Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most challenging entry to the acclaimed series yet, introducing extreme-range sniping with targets over 1000m away. Featuring a dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, there’s no better way to prepare for its high-pressure tactical combat, than with the Deluxe Arsenal Edition. Featuring: ZXR .45 ACP - As well as the only silenced SMG in the game, the ZXR .45 ACP also shoots the biggest rounds, making it one powerful addition to your arsenal Kings Arms Sawn Off Shotgun - The only shotgun to go into the sidearm slot, usually reserved for pistols - a very tempting trade-off. Giovanni Mk12 Auto - The only silenced shotgun in-game. The enemy won’t know what hit it Prescot SR-9 Pistol - Fitted with the best silencer in-game, this is a must for close-quarter tactical combat Fire and Ice Weapon Skin Paint Spill Weapon Skin Round Geometrical Painted Weapon Skin Dark Hex Camo Weapon Skin Graffiti Weapon Skin Weapon skins are usable across all in-game gun models.
Video GamesGematsu

Metro Exodus Complete Edition for PS5, Xbox Series launches June 18

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Metro Exodus, officially titled Metro Exodus Complete Edition, will launch on June 18, publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games announced. It will be available as a free upgrade to users who own the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, as well as via a new physical edition that includes both downloadable content expansions (“The Two Colonels” and “Sam’s Story”).
NBAComicBook

NBA 2K21 Releases PlayStation 5 Paul George Sneakers

NBA 2K21 is bringing Paul George’s PlayStation 5 colorway of his signature to the game today. Fans can check out the new makeup of the Nike PG5 right now as the Clippers are battling for playoff positioning. George has had a relationship with Sony for years now. Earlier versions of the PG line had exclusive Playstation colorways that sneaker fans, gamers, and basketball players all went wild over. Now, you can rock the latest models in NBA2K21. Look at 2K’s screenshots of George in action down below.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance is available now on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch version delayed

Interplay has released Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The studio was also going to release Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance on Switch, but Nintendo have blocked the release temporarily. According to a spokesperson, the Switch version of Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance is ready for release, with Interplay and Black Ilse unsure as to why Nintendo has blocked it. The studio is hoping to resolve the issue in the next couple of days.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs PS4 Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 24 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5 with its predecessor, the PlayStation 4. The first week for the PlayStation 5 is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is the week ending November 16, 2013. The two consoles had a...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Amazing American Circus Will Be Released In August 2021

Klabater revealed this morning that they now have an official release date for The Amazing American Circus set for early August. Specifically, the game will be released for PC and consoles on August 12th and will come in both a standard edition for $20 and a Ringmaster's Edition for $30, the latter of which will have a bunch of digital extras added in that were not entirely specified beyond a soundtrack, cookbook, and lorebook. On top of this, starting on May 7th, the team will start the initial beta testing phase of the game with people who contributed to the Kickstarter campaign getting first shot. Then they'll open up the beta to everyone starting on May 20th. All of which will be taking place on Steam. You can enjoy the latest trailer and info from the team below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Port Royale 4 Releasing for Switch on May 28th

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a port machine, acquiring several games and series that would have seemed unliley to release on Nintendo hardware even just a few years ago. It’s perhaps no surprise, given the system’s solid if unremarkable hardware and utter sales dominance. The latest game to come...