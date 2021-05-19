US Says It Opposes UN Resolution Calling for Gaza Cease-Fire

newsbreak-logo
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States said Wednesday it opposes a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, reiterating that it could interfere with the Biden administration’s efforts to end the hostilities. France drafted the resolution after the...

www.usnews.com
