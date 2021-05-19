US Says It Opposes UN Resolution Calling for Gaza Cease-Fire

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Israel’s ambassador to the United States from 2013 to 2021, Ron Dermer, provides an update from his Jerusalem home on the latest rocket barrages fired upon Israel from Hamas strongholds in Gaza. A close confidant and one-time speechwriter for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Dermer provides insight into the latest discussion between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden. He defends Israeli counterstrikes against Hamas leaders, whom he says intentionally fire rockets and position stores of weapons in civilian areas. He argues Iran is funding Hamas as well as its own nuclear weapons program. And he offers observations on the condition under the Biden administration and of the Arab-Israeli peace agreement negotiated by the Trump administration. Dermer also offers his thoughts on the rising tide of antisemitism in the U.S.