Holy Development Hell! Batgirl Finally Has Its Directors

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind 2020’s most successful movie Bad Boys for Life, have signed on to the long-developing Batgirl. The film was announced back in 2017, with Joss Whedon attached to write and direct. Whedon left the project in 2018, saying “It took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story.” Which certainly wasn’t code for “lots of problematic stuff is gonna come out about me in a few years.” The following year, Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson was signed on to pen a script. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the pieces are finally coming together for Barbara Gordon to make her DCEU debut on HBO Max.