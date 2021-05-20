newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Creditors of Thai Airways approve reorganization plan

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiFfA_0a56DFTS00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Creditors of Thai Airways International holding 91.56% of the airline’s debt have approved a business reorganization plan, the company announced Wednesday in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The plan, including three amendments added in consultation with the creditors, now needs final approval by Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court on May 28.

The carrier has generated losses for several consecutive years. It ran up 2.11 billion baht ($67.2 million) in losses in 2017, 11.6 billion baht ($369.5 million) in 2018, and 12 billion baht ($382.2 million) in losses in 2019.

Losses skyrocketed to 141.1 billion baht ($4.5 billion) in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the airline cease virtually all operations for an extended period.

The restructuring plan pegs the company’s total debt at 410 billion baht ($13.4 billion). According to the approved plan, it will apply for a new long-term loan or revolving loan worth 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion).

The airline initially sought a 54 billion baht ($1.7 billion) bailout loan from Thailand’s government after the onset of last year’s crisis, but was refused.

The Cabinet in May last year approved a reduction in the government’s stake in the airline to below 50% as part of the reorganization plan, shrinking the Finance Ministry’s stake from 51% to 47.86%

With the government reducing its stake, the airline lost its status as a state enterprise. The action also meant that the airline’s state enterprise union was automatically dissolved.

The airline has already downsized by cutting 8,700 positions, of both full-time and contracted employees. It currently has around 21,000 employees, with plans to reduce the total to 13,000 to 15,000 by early next year.

The statement to the stock exchange said five people have been appointed to administer the plan.

Two are the airline's acting Chief Executive Officer Chansin Treenuchagron and its former CEO Piyasvasti Amranand. The others are Finance Ministry official Pornchai Thiravet, former Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan, and Executive Vice President and Manager of Bangkok Bank’s Legal Department Kraisorn Barameeauychai.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#Filing For Bankruptcy#Company President#Ap#Central Bankruptcy Court#The Finance Ministry#Finance Ministry#Energy#Bangkok Bank#Legal Department#Cabinet#Stock Exchange#Bailout Loan#Airline#Carrier#Consultation#Bangkok#Executive Vice President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Thailand
Related
Economyajot.com

Thai Air creditors delay vote on debt restructuring plan

Thai Airways International Pcl delayed a vote on its restructuring plan by a week after some creditors pushed for changes and sought time to study some last-minute tweaks unveiled by the administrator. The creditors will now meet again on May 19 after 20 of them proposed postponing the vote, Thai...
Marketsmarketrealist.com

Thai Airways (TAWNF) Is Risky, Best to Avoid the Penny Stock

The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on many industries, but airlines and tourism were one of the worst-hit. This caused many airlines to seek bankruptcy protection. Thai Airways was also hit very hard due to the pandemic and is seeking a debt restructuring plan amid its bid to turn profitable. The stock skyrocketed on May 11 ahead of Thailand’s cabinet vote. What is Thai Airways' (TAWNF) stock forecast and will it rise more?
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Codere Restructuring Plan Receives Shareholder Approval

A restructuring deal proposed by creditors at Codere that will see the business being brought under a new holding company was approved by shareholders at the Madrid-based gaming operator. Restructuring Plan Gains Shareholder Approval. The proposed deal set provisions for Codere creditors to take full control of the company’s operating...
EconomyAviationPros

Thai Airways Still in Holding Pattern after Cabinet Meeting

May 5—The cabinet remained split over the status of Thai Airways International ahead of a key meeting of creditors to decide the airline's rehabilitation plan, a source at Government House said on Wednesday. The question of whether the ailing carrier should return as a state enterprise was high on the...
Economych-aviation.com

Nigeria's Green Africa Airways outlines launch plans

Green Africa Airways (Q9, Lagos) has revealed its domestic network ahead of entry into service from Lagos, pending the finalisation of its certification with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The nascent carrier intends to connect to seven Nigerian cities after completing its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), which, it says,...
Worldmaritime-executive.com

Egypt Approves Plan to Expand Southern Suez Canal

Authorities in Egypt have officially unveiled plans to expand and deepen the Suez Canal waterway after a mega-ship blockage caused substantial losses and raised the prospect that shipping lines might seek alternative routes. On Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved the project, which will involve the widening and deepening...
Worldthedechained.com

Iranian Government to Fine Crypto Miners Using Household Energy

Iranian government blows hot on unauthorized miners using household electricity to mine crypto. The West Asian country that has been battling power issues is beginning to closely monitor the activities of crypto miners using the energy provided for citizens to mine cryptocurrencies without governmental approval. Iran is initiating novel methods to battle the home miners.
Foreign PolicyCourthouse News Service

US Hits Myanmar Ministers, Central Bank Chief With Sanctions

WASHINGTON (AFP) — The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government’s “violent and lethal attacks” against the country’s pro-democracy movement. Among those placed on the Treasury’s blacklist were four members of the military junta’s State Administration Council, seven...
Industryfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Flashback: US may set aside 30% of oil for US ships

FreightWaves Classics articles look at various aspects of the transportation industry’s history. If there are topics that you think would be of interest, please send them to fwclassics@freightwaves.com. The many industries that make up the world of freight have undergone tremendous change over the past several decades. Each week, FreightWaves...
Trafficzenger.news

Road, Rail Projects Lack Competition, Says Australian Think Tank

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian governments love to boast about the amount of money they are setting aside for infrastructure projects, such as road building, but a new report questions whether taxpayers are getting value for money. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced AU$ 15 billion ($11.64 billion) in additional infrastructure commitments as...
Labor IssuesAVweb

Breeze Airways Gets Federal Approval

Startup budget carrier Breeze Airways got its Air Operator’s Certificate from the Department of Transportation last week but it’s remaining tight-lipped about where it will start flying. The federal document reportedly grants the airline access to 49 airports but the initial schedule is thought to include only about half that many. The airline, the brainchild of JetBlue and WestJet founder David Neeleman, will start service with Embraer E190s but will start getting a large order of Airbus A220s in October. The business plan is to fly direct between underserved secondary airports now reached mainly by regional airlines through big hubs.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

New LNG carrier Energy Integrity delivered to Alpha Gas

Greek ship management company Alpha Gas has taken delivery of its fourth LNG carrier Energy Integrity. Energy Integrity was built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea. The LNG carrier left Okpo shipyard on 14 May 2021 and is expected to arrive in Singapore on 20 May.
Economythepigsite.com

New referendum in Taiwan could have implications for US pork

The two most contentious issues to be decided could have wider implications if approved when put to voters on 28 August. One is whether to ban pork containing a leanness-enhancing additive, while the other concerns whether to change the site of a planned new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to protect the maritime environment.
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

Biden’s infrastructure package to weigh on energy markets – CE

Biden’s infrastructure package is ambitious, but economists at Capital Economics doubt it will pass in its current form. If it did pass, the impact on energy markets could be large but they doubt it would be too significant for industrial metals markets. American Jobs Plan towould impact commodity markets through...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Iran to award $1.8bn gas field contract to local company

Iran’s Petropars Ltd. will be awarded a $1.78 billion contract by the National Iranian Oil Co. to develop the giant Farzad-B gas field that was previously intended to be tapped by a group of Indian companies. Petropars will produce 28 million cubic meters of gas a day from the offshore...
Energy Industryarise.tv

NNPC Selects 26 Firms to Lift Nigeria’s Crude Oil

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has picked 26 foreign and local companies as well as 12 countries to lift the country’s crude oil for the next two years. The crude term contracts, expected to run from 2021 through 2023, would see the firms and the selected nations, which would operate on a Government-to-Government (G2G) basis to purchase the commodity from the national oil company.