The Ford Bronco still isn’t in the hands of customers yet, but if we focus on the long game, the little delays here and there will fade out focus from the big picture. Just as well, Ford Motor Company is most certainly charting the course of this vehicle well into the future. Of course, with various authorities pushing everybody into electrification, that likely means that there would have to be an electric Ford Bronco of some sort. And, on Twitter, Ford CEO Jim Farley teased an EV option for the Bronco.