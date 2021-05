Over the years, Twitter’s algorithm for cropping photos on its website and app has turned into something of an art. At times, it allowed an unintentional mashup or prompted you to “open for a surprise,” but it was also a faulty algorithm that allowed racial bias on where it cropped a photo. Now, Twitter is expanding how much of a photo is shown on its timeline, allowing people to both share photos in their full glory without making people click through a tweet and cause a new level of chaos with very long photos.