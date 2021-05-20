newsbreak-logo
Limestone County, AL

Area EMA’s say tornado sirens likely here to stay

 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Despite this week’s decision by the City of Arab to do away with their tornado sirens, many area emergency management agencies say their sirens are likely here to stay for the foreseeable future. “Limestone County has put a lot of money into the sirens. Having an extra...

Related
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Graduation dates across the TN Valley

Students across the Tennessee Valley are finishing the school year. High School seniors are getting ready to graduate and move on to whatever is next for them. But first, we want to celebrate their accomplishment of finishing high school. It’s something worth celebrated every year…but probably even more so this...
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Volunteers clean up Wilson Morgan Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – Volunteers took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday and headed to Wilson Morgan Lake and Clark Spring Branch to help pick up trash. Volunteers removed more than 640 pounds of aquatic litter from the bodies of water which both flow into the Tennessee River. Founder of the...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

RVs and camp grounds see a boom during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since the beginning of the pandemic people have been trying to figure out creative ways to get out and do something, safely. As a result, many people have been buying or renting RV’s and visiting local and National parks for a change of scenery. Harrison Bankston, Owner...
Huntsville, ALwtvy.com

Mayor Battle accepts $8 million for Space Command housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparations are already underway to make room for top brass moving to Huntsville when the U.S. Space Command Headquarters relocates to Redstone Arsenal. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, the mayor accepted $8 million from the state for housing on Redstone Arsenal. It’s a part of...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local businesses are starting to require less masking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The CDC announced that if you're fully vaccinated you can resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing unless required by a business. This is prompting many local businesses to change their masking guidelines. Lowe Mill only requires those who are not fully vaccinated to mask...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant Trial Begins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — After years of dispute, oral arguments began Sunday in a trial concerning the ownership rights of the unfinished Bellefonte nuclear plant. The breach of contract case wound its way to court after The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) pulled out of a deal to sell the plant to Chattanooga based, Nuclear Development.
Limestone County, ALAthens News Courier

ONE GARDENER TO ANOTHER: Pass the peas, please

Last week, I was having a conversation with some friends about the foods that each of us didn’t particularly like. Of the foods I have tried, there are very few that make my list; I’m not a fan of liver, black licorice, runny eggs and peas. Most of the foods I deemed undesirable were apparently understandable, except for peas.
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Huntsville, Madison County officials hold COVID-19 briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officials were scheduled to give an update on Madison County’s efforts in dealing with COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. The news conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Huntsville Hospital Senior VP of Operations Tracy Doughty.
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Riverton Elementary celebrates outdoor classroom certification

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School is celebrating its certification as an official outdoor classroom school, the fifth in the district to receive the honor. Riverton Elementary was recognized this morning by the Alabama Wildlife Federation during a ceremony outside the school building. The outdoor classroom includes a...
Huntsville, ALWAAY-TV

Whataburger announces groundbreaking for new Huntsville restaurant

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Huntsville location of Whataburger is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Whataburger and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will take part in the ceremony at the future site of the restaurant, 11701 South Memorial Parkway. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall, creating...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Huntsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Huntsville: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Work From Home Sales Position; 3. Commercial Insurance Processor; 4. Event Coordinator; 5. Sales- Mortgage Protection: $100k-$300K, No Cold Calling - Will Train; 6. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 9. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring on Our "A-Team"!; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

City of Huntsville, Madison County gives COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wednesday, leaders in Madison County held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss the progress the area has made in fighting the virus. Officials noted in hospitals throughout Madison County there are 43 COVID-19 in-patients, 14 of which are in the ICU. Nine of those are on ventilators. They...
Marshall County, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Storm unearths historic well at Marshall County Courthouse

When a severe thunderstorm dealt some significant damage to the front lawn of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville last March, it also unearthed a piece of history. Many were sad to see the two giant oak trees blown over, but as they fell, they pulled up the surrounding sidewalk exposing an old well.