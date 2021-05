Large segment of the rocket that launched main module of China’s first permanent space station made an uncontrolled entry into the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean with remnants falling at a location to the west of Maldives on Sunday drawing US criticism over a lack of transparency and decency and putting an end to speculation on whether the debris would hit a populated area on the Earth’s surface or somewhere in water bodies. The debris came from the upper stage of a Long March 5B rocket which was launched into space on April 29 for putting into orbit a core module of the new Tianhe space station, which is expected to become operational in 2022.