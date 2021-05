Notorious cocaine smuggler George Jung, who was portrayed by Johnny Depp in the film Blow, has passed away at the age of 78, TMZ reports. Jung died on Wednesday morning at his home in Boston, MA. Sources close to the situation said that Jung was recently suffering from liver and kidney failure, though they did not confirm the cause of death. He was recently placed in hospice care. The tabloid pub reports that his girlfriend Ronda and friend Roger were with him at the time of his death.