The South Dakota Department of Health reported the death of a man and a woman in their 70s from Minnehaha County as part of Friday's daily report. Those deaths brought May's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 24 and the overall total to 1,991. The number of people hospitalized in the state decreased by one to 67 with 20 in ICU and 11 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 15 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with two in ICU and two on ventilators.