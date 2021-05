Bill and Melinda Gates’ separation will be the biggest divorce in history. It’s shown us that no partnership is unbreakable. It’s also reminded us that women such as Melinda Gates are often judged or stigmatized for receiving what they are entitled to — even when it comes to separating from a partner of decades, whose success is built on their support.Too often, there is the assumption that an ex-wife is getting money that she hasn’t really earned. This speaks to a deeper truth about our culture and how we define valuable labor. If we’re going to assume, we may assume...