newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Lunceford bond revoked

By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 15 hours ago

A former caregiver who is accused of first-degree murder in the 2014 homicide of an elderly Beckley woman is at Southern Regional Jail, after Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick revoked her home confinement on Monday.

Jessica Dey Lunceford, 47, was arrested in 2019 for the murder of Sylvia Washington.

Washington, 76, died inside of her South Fayette Street home on April 16, 2014.

The State Medical Examiner's Office ruled Washington had been killed by blunt force trauma to her head. She had also been strangled.

No arrest was initially made in Washington's murder. The case grew cold, prompting Washington's family and neighbors to publicly ask Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office for closure.

In March 2015, Lunceford pleaded guilty to forgery and uttering in Raleigh Circuit Court. Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tom Truman said Lunceford had "visited a friend" in April 2014 and had stolen the person's checkbook. She later went to a drive-thru at a bank and wrote herself a $300 check, endorsed it and cashed the forged check.

Police arrested Lunceford for Washington's murder in February 2019.

According to police, Lunceford had been Washington's caretaker. She had allegedly misused Washington's funds for her own benefit. Police charge that Lunceford had also made contradictory statements to police about where she had been on the day Washington was killed.

A search warrant on Lunceford's cell phone allegedly showed that she had made multiple internet searches about strangulation, destroying fingerprint evidence and poison, in the days leading to Washington's death.

Lunceford had been awaiting trial while on home confinement since March 2019 but had failed to pay her home confinement fees.

Kirkpatrick sided with Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, who asked that Lunceford's bond be revoked for non-payment of home confinement fees and that she be remanded to the jail.

She owes more than $2,000 in unpaid fees, he added.

The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
155
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
Raleigh County, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Forgery#County Jail#County Court#Bond Court#County Police#Guilty Of Murder#Beckley Police Department#Raleigh Circuit Court#Southern Regional Jail#State Medical Examiner#First Degree Murder#Home Confinement Fees#Strangulation#Unpaid Fees#Medical#Closure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

4 wanted on bench warrants, according to Harrison County West Virginia Probation Office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison Chief Probation Officer Mike Burnside's Office on Monday asked for help locating four men wanted on bench warrants. Wanted, according to Probation Officer Eric Spatafore, are: Aaron Michael Wilson, 26, of Clarksburg and formerly of Fairmont; Scott Williams Jones, 43, of Clarksburg; Billy Ray Reed, 37, of Clarksburg; and Raymond Allen Conners II, 24, of Clarksburg.
Greenbrier County, WVWVNews

Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Two juveniles have been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in West Virginia, State Police said. The crash happened Saturday along the South Fork of the Cherry River in Greenbrier County, State Police said in a news release. Troopers found both juveniles beneath the ATV near...
Raleigh County, WVAndover Townsman

Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug charge. According to court documents, on Dec. 18, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Beaver residence of Frederick Van-Horn, 42, and found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, $1,697 in U.S. currency and cocaine base. Van-Horn admitted...
Richwood, WVWSAZ

Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Nicholas County Schools say the boys who died in the ATV crash Saturday afternoon went to Richwood Middle School. School officials say the boys were in seventh grade. The devastating loss of the boys was a result of an ATV accident West Virginia State Police...
Beckley, WVwchstv.com

Two additional suspects named in connection with Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two additional suspects have been named in connection with the shooting death of a Beckley area high school student. Michael Webb and Rashad Brown have been charged with being accessories after the fact to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Dwayne Marquette Richardson Jr., according to a report by WOAY.
Raleigh County, WVwoay.com

Drug Sweep in Raleigh County Leads to Arrests

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A drug sweep across Raleigh County has landed 10 suspects in custody. Most of those arrested facing charges of distribution with intent to distribute. The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force hoped to serve warrants on 19 alleged offenders. “We like to get...
Beckley, WVcorrectionalnews.com

West Virginia Breaks Ground on Modern New Sheriff’s Office

BECKLEY, W.V.—Officials recently broke ground in Beckley for the new County Sheriff HQ, a 27,400-square-foot facility with a modern look and highly functional layout. The Raleigh County Commission selected Silling Architects to design the new Raleigh County Sheriff Department, and Silling worked closely with representatives from the sheriff’s office and Raleigh County to perform programming services. They also developed a graphic test-fit in order to illustrate how the program could fit in a new building located on the purchased property.
Beckley, WVwvpublic.org

Family Treatment Courts And A Memorial For A Young Shooting Victim

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn more about one county’s approach to the generational consequences of the state’s addiction crisis. We also hear from a community mourning the loss of high school athlete Dwayne Richardson, Jr., who was shot and killed in an accidental shooting earlier this month. As...
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

Click here for story

The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported. 911 Hangup: Harper Rd. (Econolodge) Abandoned vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd Ave. Assault already occurred: Harper Rd. (Travel Lodge) Barking...
Beckley, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Police promise "accountability" for teen's shooting death

Beckley Police Department was seeking direction from Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield on Tuesday evening regarding potential criminal charges in the Sunday shooting death of a Woodrow Wilson High School student. Dwayne Richardson, 18, of Beckley died at Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday after being shot once in...
Beckley, WVPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Arrest Made Following Shooting Death Of Woodrow Wilson Student Dwayne Richardson Jr.

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson student Dwayne Richardson Jr. Jeriamyah Jacob Fortner, 20, of Beckley, was arrested on May 5 after admitting responsibility for shooting Richardson to members of the Beckley Police Department, according to the criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County. The complaint states that on May 2, officers were dispatched to a call on Terrill Street regarding a shooting incident. As they were traveling to the scene, officers were waved down by occupants of a vehicle near the intersection of South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane. Richardson was inside the car suffering from...
Wyoming Statewoay.com

Fatal Car Crash Shuts Down Roads in Wyoming County

MABEN, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident on Lester Highway in Wyoming County. In addition to the fatality, two others were transported to Raleigh General Hospital where they are currently being treated. Raleigh County dispatchers received a call around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, May 7,...