Nancy Drew season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The path to the big finale

cartermatt.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 17, we’ve got one of the most pivotal installments — the last one for the finale!. The title for this installment is “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive,” which has to be one of the most grandiose names out there for a chapter of this show. On the surface, it feels like our title heroine is finally going to be able to stop Everett — she’s going to do everything that she can to make that happen, but will she succeed? Here’s an early prediction: Probably not, or at least not yet. You can’t tie up a story too early when there is still another episode to go! (Technically, we know there’s at least one season of Nancy Drew after this one, but we think that there will be some other new characters introduced then.)

