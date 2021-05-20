newsbreak-logo
Muscle Shoals, AL

A sound of normalcy: Muscle Shoals Sound Studios extending tours during summer

By DeAndria Turner
WAFF
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A piece of music history located right here in north Alabama is making a COVID comeback. It’s another sign that we’re returning to normal. Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, located at 3614 Jackson Highway, opened its doors as a recording studio in 1969. The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin and Cher are just a few of the legendary musicians who have recorded within the historic walls. In more recent years, The Black Keys and Band of Horses have made appearances at the studio, along with hundreds of local musicians throughout the south.

