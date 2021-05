THE Coe-Brown Northwood Academy outdoor track team’s first meet this spring was the most stressful of longtime co-coach Brent Tkaczyk’s career. Coming off a canceled outdoor season last spring and indoor season this past winter, NHIAA coaches have had to teach underclassmen athletes who have never competed in high school track, refresh their upperclassmen who have been away from the sport for two years and navigate COVID-19 safety protocols within a shortened and limited regular season.