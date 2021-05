A lot of things ended in the past 12+ months. Handshakes and high-fives were not the norm. Getting together at a restaurant after work wasn’t on anyone’s calendar. Concerts, fairs, and family reunions were replaced by takeout and working from home. United Way canceled our luncheons, hosted our meetings virtually, and the key events of our year transitioned to online or didn’t happen at all. We couldn’t safely gather 150 individuals in a room to celebrate raising over $2 million dollars during our fall campaign because of the pandemic.