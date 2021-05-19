newsbreak-logo
NY attorney general has criminally probed Trump at least since March, adding to ex-president’s legal woes

By CHRIS SOMMERFELDT AND MOLLY CRANE-NEWMAN
Miami Herald
 18 hours ago

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating former President Donald Trump and his company in a criminal capacity at least since March, according to a lawyer familiar with the matter, signaling that the probe is further along than initially thought. James’ office announced late Tuesday...

