Tornado Warning issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rice The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Rice County in south central Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Warsaw, or 6 miles southwest of Faribault, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Warsaw around 750 PM CDT. Faribault around 755 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN