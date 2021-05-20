Flash Flood Warning issued for Irion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Irion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN IRION COUNTY At 740 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rainfall has fallen in the warned area. Rainfall is beginning to decrease, but an additional one quarter to one half inch is possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnhart. This includes the following Low Water Crossings crossings along County Road 302. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES