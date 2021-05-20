newsbreak-logo
Emmaus, PA

EPC baseball: Emmaus stops Pleasant Valley 4-1 for first league title in 15 years

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 14 hours ago
Emmaus' Braden Waller, center, and catcher Dominick Chiego hug and celebrate the team's win over Pleasant Valley for the EPC championship at Nazareth Intermediate School on Wednesday. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Braden Waller’s home in the borough of Emmaus is located less than 100 yards from the residence of Lee Ann Gilbert, the mayor of Emmaus.

Gilbert may be the reigning 2020 Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Mayor of the Year, but Waller could be the toast of the town after what he did Wednesday in helping the Emmaus High baseball team win its first league championship since 2006.

The Green Hornets finished an improbable run to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference crown with a 4-1 win over Pleasant Valley at the Nazareth Intermediate School. It’s the program’s first championship since the last of three consecutive Lehigh Valley Conference crowns in the mid-2000s.

Waller, who hit a 3-run home run in Tuesday’s 9-6 semifinal win over Parkland, had not pitched all season due to injuries. Only recently had he returned to the lineup as a designated hitter.

But in perhaps the most critical spot of the season, Emmaus head coach Jeremy Haas went to Waller. The senior lefty delivered.

“As a coach, you think of how games could go and I had an idea of how it could go and [the opportunity to use Waller] presented itself,” Haas said. “There was a really good crowd here and a lot of energy and I knew the pitcher who could go in and couldn’t careless about what was going on was Braden Waller. He has a big-game personality and he had a big game for us today.”

Haas went to Waller with his team up 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning. The Bears had runners on first and second and slugger and No. 3 hitter Zach Walters at the plate with a 2-0 count.

On his first official pitch since 2019, Waller missed and the count went to 3-0. But he came back to strike out Walters and then fanned cleanup hitter Jack Smale to end the threat.

He would go on to retire the last six Pleasant Valley hitters without a glitch, punctuated his amazing comeback with a strikeout to end it.

Not only did he go 8-for-8 in retiring everybody he faced, but Waller made a terrific hustle play to keep it a 2-1 difference in the fifth when one of his pitches hit the dirt and skipped away from catcher Dom Chiego who had no idea where the ball went.

Waller raced in front of the Bears dugout and slid on the dirt to corral the ball and get it back to to Chiego in time to hold the tying run at third.

“He slid over there in front of their little den and he probably just smiled and said hello to a couple of people,” Haas said. “That’s his personality.”

Chiego, who had two hits and an RBI single to tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, agreed.

“Braden’s always aware of what’s going on and he definitely picked me up right there,” Chiego said. “If that run scored it could have been a different ballgame.”

Chiego said he didn’t know Waller was going to pitch.

“Waller’s Waller, there’s no debating that,” Chiego said. “He’s one of the best pitchers in the state in my opinion. I caught him over the summer and he’s great. It was really good to see him back out there and dominate.”

Waller, a Rowan recruit, said he told Haas he could go if needed.

“It felt great to be back out there,” he said. “I missed this game. I love it. I wanted to go. I just wanted to throw strikes. I did have all of my velocity. But it’s getting better.”

In typical Waller fashion, he credited his teammates for having his back and making all the plays behind him and there was plenty of praise to go around.

Emmaus (18-5) didn’t make an error Wednesday and had just three miscues in its three tournament wins. Shortstop Anthony Viola was the key to turning two double plays and the rest of the defense covered was on point.

The Green Hornets had eight hits, getting two each from Waller and Andrew O’Brien in addition to Chiego. Four different players knocked in runs.

And while he didn’t finish the game, Emmaus starter Luke Deschenes battled for 4⅓ innings on three days rest after throwing 103 pitches in Saturday’s 4-3 quarterfinal win over Bethlehem Catholic.

Deschenes allowed two hits, walked three, and hit four Bears, but still left with a 2-1 lead after 71 pitches on the hottest day of the season.

“It felt great to go out there without my best stuff and still get some outs,” Deschenes said. “Obviously, we faced some adversity at times and allowed too many runners on base and got into some sticky situations. But I have a great defense behind me and they helped me get out of some of those situations.”

Deschenes said his goal was just to compete and give his team a chance.

“It was clear I wasn’t throwing my best today, so I thought it was time for a change and Braden did a great job,” Deschenes said.

Haas, whose team will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s District 11 6A tournament, said Deschenes did what was asked of him.

“He didn’t have his command today but for a kid to go out in a championship game with this kind of atmosphere and compete without his best stuff and still get us into the fifth inning says a lot about him,” Haas said. “We also talk about a clean 21 outs every game. If you don’t play defense, you’re not going to win. Pitching and defense has been our two constants all year.”

Bear bounce back?

Pleasant Valley (14-5) was a surprise entry to some in the final. The Bears were the first Monroe County team to make it to the league final since Stroudsburg in 2015.

Even though his team didn’t win, Bears coach T.J. Murphy was pleased with the effort.

“We just couldn’t get the timely hit we’ve been so used to getting throughout the season, especially in the playoffs,” Murphy said. “We had runners on and a chance to break through with our No. 3 and No. 4 hitters up and we didn’t get it done. But I’m proud of these guys. We battled and we’re going to continue to fight in districts.”

Keith Groller can be reached at 610-820-6740 or at kgroller@mcall.com

Related
