Minneapolis, MN

Tired of waiting, some faith leaders are jumping to action to fight against violence

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — During a news conference with two Minneapolis city council members on Tuesday, Reverend Jerry McAfee expressed, he's had enough. "We are in a state of emergency, I've been telling you that for over a year now," Rev. McAfee said to Minneapolis Councilman Phillipe Cunningham on Tuesday. "Bring us something back, I don't give a damn what it is, but we want all of y'all here together. On the same stage, whatever that thing you all agree on, merge that stuff before the end of the week."

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

