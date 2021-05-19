newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

Burglary at Ojai Rexall Pharmacy – Suspect under Arrest

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 12/30/2019, Ojai Police Department patrol deputies were dispatched to an alarm call at the Ojai Rexall Pharmacy located at 1125 Maricopa Highway in the City of Ojai. At the scene, patrol deputies discovered the business had been burglarized. Patrol staff processed the scene and collected evidence which was submitted to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Forensic Services Bureau and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). CODIS is a database which allows crime laboratories within the United States to share and compare DNA information with one another.

www.citizensjournal.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
City
La Puente, CA
City
Newbury Park, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglaries#Police Detectives#County Police#Los Angeles Police#The Ojai Rexall Pharmacy#Codis#The Lynn Oaks Pharmacy#Oaks Police Department#Commercial Burglary#Suspect#Patrol Deputies#Incident Press Release#Maricopa Highway#Patrol Staff#Bail#Newbury Road#Prescription Medication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Thousand Oaks, CAcitizensjournal.us

Thousand Oaks | Gang Member Graffiti and Narcotics Arrest

On May 13, 2021, detectives with the Thousand Oaks Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) and Sheriff’s Gang Unit arrested three Thousand Oaks residents for felony graffiti vandalism, committing a crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang, possession of narcotics for sales and possession of metal knuckles. On May 11,...
Ventura County, CAmpacorn.com

SHERIFF’S BLOTTER

A man, 54, was arrested near Princeton and Nogales avenues on two drug charges and for identity theft. A man, 56, was arrested in the 1300 block of E. Jefferson Way for violating the terms of his probation. A man, 42, was arrested in the 100 block of Second Street...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Detectives Arrest Multiple Suspects for Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property/Drugs, and Warrants

On May 11, 2021, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit (SGU), Headquarters Investigations Unit, and Ventura Police Department (VPD) Street Crimes Unit located & arrested five subjects for various burglary, stolen property, and narcotics violations at the Motel 6 located at 2145 E. Harbor Boulevard in Ventura. Two of the subjects also had outstanding arrest warrants.
Oxnard, CAcitizensjournal.us

Oxnard | Narcotic Sales / Possession of a Loaded Firearm arrest

Oxnard Police Department – Incident Press Release. The Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was conducting a surveillance in a business parking lot located in the 2300 block of North Rose Avenue when detectives observed narcotics activity occurring in a vehicle. Detectives developed probable cause to conduct an enforcement stop. With the assistance of Oxnard Patrol Officers, an enforcement stop was conducted on the vehicle and the occupants were contacted.
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Teens blamed for starting fire behind WHS

The April 29 Country fire wasn’t started by faulty power lines or an errant lightning strike. Arson investigators say the blaze that scorched the hills above Westlake High School and caused homes in the area to be evacuated was the handiwork of three teenage boys. Residents said they noticed the...
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Air pistol brought onto campus

A teen is in legal trouble after students reported that he brought what they believed to be a real firearm to a Thousand Oaks middle school, though police later determined it to be an air pistol. Dep. Josh Vulich of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said students contacted a school...
Ventura County, CAvcnewschannel.com

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day 2021

In honor of National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day, the Board of Supervisors and County of Ventura recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement. This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in...
Port Hueneme, CAcitizensjournal.us

Two Stolen Vehicle Arrests Within One Hour in Port Hueneme

On May 12, 2021, at approximately 10:57 AM, an officer on routine patrol was flagged down by a victim in the area of 5th Place and Bard Road, who told the officer that his car had been recently stolen and he had followed it to the area. The officer located the stolen white, Chevy SUV a short distance away and conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The vehicle yielded and the driver, identified as Griselda Diaz, was arrested without incident. She was charged with 10851 CVC Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle and transported to Ventura County Main Jail.
Fillmore, CAcitizensjournal.us

Moorpark man arrested for Vandalism in Fillmore – Believed to be gang related

A 24-year-old Moorpark man arrested for spray painting gang graffiti and causing hundreds of dollars of vandalism damage within the city of Fillmore. Between March 19, 2021 to March 21, 2021, deputies responded to several reports of an unknown suspect who had spray painted gang related graffiti on cement walls throughout the city of Fillmore. Fillmore patrol deputies began the initial investigation.
Oxnard, CAcitizensjournal.us

Oxnard stabbing victim in local hospital

Oxnard Police Department – Incident Press Release. On May 10, 2021 at approximately 7:47 PM, officers responded to Saint John’s Regional Medical Center in reference to a stabbing victim. Officers later determined the stabbing occurred in the 2700 block of El Dorado Avenue, Oxnard. Investigators with the Oxnard Police Department Special Operations Division responded to assist with the investigation. The victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
Ventura, CAmynewsla.com

Motorist Arrested in Woodland Hills Area After Freeway Chase

A motorist wanted for allegedly speeding was arrested Wednesday after leading authorities on a chase from Ventura County to the Woodland Hills area, where he surrendered. The brief chase ended about 11:30 a.m. on the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway near Fallbrook Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man...
Ventura, CAcitizensjournal.us

Ventura County Resident Charged with Hate Crime

VENTURA, California – Tyler James Clark (DOB 03/04/88), of Ventura, has been charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon committed with a hate crime allegation, and one misdemeanor count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer. On May 5, 2021, Clark yelled racial slurs at...
Ojai, CAcitizensjournal.us

Pair sentenced for auto insurance fraud scheme

Kyle Duval (DOB 03/09/94), of Ojai, and Karon Vereen (DOB 05/05/77), of Los Angeles, were sentenced for their respective roles in an automobile insurance fraud scheme. Duval was sentenced to 30 days in jail and Vereen was sentenced to 15 days in jail. Both were placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay restitution. Duval and Vereen previously pled guilty on March 23, 2021, to felony auto insurance fraud.
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Business of Camarillo City Council continues 12 May 2021

The business of the city is important, very important. Open council meetings are important, and in fact required by law. I tip my hat to every Camarillo Councilmember for the duty of this public format. It’s an obligation mandated by the Brown Act, and I pray each council member receives insight each meeting. Attendance at the second Camarillo City Council in-person meeting on Wednesday night, 12 May 2021 was light. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/l4EhZsnY3Us.