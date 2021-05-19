Burglary at Ojai Rexall Pharmacy – Suspect under Arrest
On 12/30/2019, Ojai Police Department patrol deputies were dispatched to an alarm call at the Ojai Rexall Pharmacy located at 1125 Maricopa Highway in the City of Ojai. At the scene, patrol deputies discovered the business had been burglarized. Patrol staff processed the scene and collected evidence which was submitted to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Forensic Services Bureau and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). CODIS is a database which allows crime laboratories within the United States to share and compare DNA information with one another.www.citizensjournal.us