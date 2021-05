While states continue to relax COVID-19 mitigation measures, concerns about vaccine uptake continue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) announcement that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to use masks in most settings has prompted some states to drop mask mandates. Others, however, have said they need to take time to look at their state's specific COVID situation, and health experts, state and local governments, business owners, and the public have had similar guarded reactions.