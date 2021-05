Democrats must feel as if they’re in the Twilight Zone these days, cheering for the very conservative Rep. Liz Cheney for standing up to former President Trump’s Big Lie, which threatens to engulf the entire Republican Party. She, along with soulmates like Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, have won praise from liberals for standing firm against Trump’s lie that he’s the legitimate president — as well as an accompanying lie that he and his supporters had little to do with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which wasn’t that big a deal anyway.