Boston, MA

TJX stock falls on pandemic-impact report

Boston Globe
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in TJX Companies fell by 5.29 percent to close at $67.38 a share on Wednesday after the company released an estimate for the foregone revenue caused by pandemic-related closures of its stores in Europe and Canada in the February-April quarter. The Framingham-based discount retailer, which oversees chains such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, said that it estimates those closed stores resulted in about $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion in lost sales during the most recent quarter, or around 10 percent of its total revenue in that time. TJX currently has about 300 stores, out of more than 4,600, that remain closed due to government mandates in Canada and Europe. However, the company continued to add retail space in the quarter, with store count growing by nearly 70 over the three months across its entire footprint. — JON CHESTO.

www.bostonglobe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
