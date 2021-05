The directorial debut of the YOU’RE NEXT and THE GUEST screenwriter is coming to grab you this month. Phantom City Creative came up with the poster art seen below for SÉANCE, which RLJE Films and Shudder bring to select theaters, VOD and digital platforms May 21. Simon Barrett scripted and helmed the film, and the cast is headed by Suki Waterhouse, Ella-Rae Smith, Madisen Beaty, Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson and Marina Stephenson-Kerr. The synopsis: “Camille Meadows [Waterhouse] is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.” Check out the trailer below the poster.