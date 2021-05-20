newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette: The Warrens Leave Haunted Houses Behind to Investigate a Murder

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is going to change the established Conjuring formula. While the first two main Conjuring films had paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren dealing with haunted houses, this third film takes the Warrens on the road as they investigate the circumstances surrounding a murder. It’s inspired by the true story of Arne Johnson, who was the first murder suspect in U.S. history to claim demonic possession as a defense at trial. A new The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It featurette has producer James Wan, director Michael Chaves, and stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson talking about the big changes in store for the Warrens.

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Warren
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Vera Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conjuring#Ed And Lorraine Warren#The Haunted#The Conjuring 2#Haunted Houses#Horror Movies#Horror Stories#Horror Films#Murder Mystery#House Stories#Paranormal Investigators#Claim Demonic Possession#True Story#Stars Vera Farmiga#Producer#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
People

We Tried It: I Spent the Night at the Real-Life Conjuring House (And Yes, I Think It's Haunted)

To be honest I don't really care for horror movies, but I love being scared. Those traits served me well when I found out the house that inspired the hit franchise The Conjuring could be booked for overnight stays. The property is infamous for some creepy events that happened in the 1970s involving paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and the haunting of the Perron family.
MoviesMovieWeb

New Pet Sematary Movie Is Happening at Paramount+ with Director Lindsey Beer

Following very mixed reactions to the recent reboot, a fourth Pet Sematary movie is in the works. Back in 1989, the first Pet Sematary movie was released, and to this day, it remains one of the most popular Stephen King adaptations. The remake drew in a lot of mixed reviews when it was released in 2019, though it did perform well at the box office with a gross of more than $113 million.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Trailer for George Romero's Lost Horror Film, The Amusement Park

The lost film referred to by the widow of zombie maestro George A. Romero as the late director’s “most terrifying” is finally seeing the light of day, and come June you’ll be able to experience Romero’s The Amusement Park, virtually unknown since it was first created in 1973. The rediscovered, seemingly experimental film is headed to horror streamer Shudder in the U.S., who have put out a first trailer for Romero’s lost gem.
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Director Michael Chaves Wants to Take the Warrens, and the Franchise, Where They’ve Never Gone Before

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hopes to shake up the Conjuring formula. The dependable, familiar Ed and Lorraine Warren will be back, once again played by the dependable, familiar Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. But the two previous main Conjuring movies end with Ed and Lorraine banishing evil via some ritual exorcism, while The Devil Made Me Do It flips things upside down and gives us an exorcism upfront. And while that might be where the story usually ends, for Ed and Lorraine it’s just beginning.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'The Water Man' is a rare treat: A sensitive family film grounded in real life

In "The Water Man," an assured, richly appointed directorial debut by David Oyelowo, the filmmaker nods toward his aesthetic roots when his main character briefly opens his "E.T." lunchbox. That flash of retro pop culture feels right at home in this sensitive family drama, in which Lonnie Chavis plays Gunner...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Director Says It’s The Darkest Warren Case So Far

We don’t have too long to wait for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which returns to Ed and Lorraine Warren’s paranormal investigations. There’s already been a lot of buzz for the picture as it’s said to push the horror and hauntings further than previous entries in The Conjuring universe, and now director Michael Chaves has remarked on how it’ll explore the darkest Warren case to date.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Teases the "Car-Nage" in New Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Featurette

It looks like the next Fast & Furious movie is going to be the most destructive of the series to-date. That sounds like a tall order, considering just how explosive the films have been to this point, but F9 seems up to the challenge. The trailers for F9 have teased all sorts of dangerous antics in the new movie, but Universal has now released a behind-the-scenes video to show just how much "Car-nage" is actually in the upcoming ninth installment of the beloved action franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Director Reveals Nightmare On Elm Street Easter Egg

The horror genre has always been known for rebooting, remaking, reinventing and cannibalizing itself on a regular basis, so the odd subtle homage often tends to go unnoticed. On the surface, there isn’t much in common between upcoming sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, but director Michael Chavez managed to sneak in an Easter Egg nonetheless.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Horror Documentary GORENOGRAPHY Gets DVD Release from Dead Vision Productions

A blood-soaked documentary on gorehounds. An in-depth look at the bowels of underground horror like you’ve never seen. Get to know the artists behind some of the most subversive and gory films being made today. Tony Newton presents this uncensored look at true underground horror, featuring exclusive trailers, short films, and interviews with the filmmakers that are pushing the boundaries of visceral and gore-forward cinema.
MoviesGizmodo

The Inspiration Behind Spiral's Big Reveal Explained by Darren Lynn Bousman

If you’ve seen Darren Lynn Bousman’s new Saw movie, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, you might have walked away thinking the film’s surprise ending came as a reaction to some very serious real-world issues that have rightfully been getting more attention lately. But as Bousman revealed to io9 in a recent interview, that’s not the case.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Star Says It’s More About Love Than Horror

We don’t have too long to wait for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, with the sequel set to arrive on HBO Max and in limited theaters on June 4th. Director Michael Chaves has previously spoken about the film, which explores an actual legal case alleging demonic culpability, as the darkest that The Conjuring franchise has tackled. However, star Vera Farmiga has said that it’s more of a love story than a horror tale.
Burbank, CAthenerdsofcolor

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Director Michael Chaves Calls Film the ‘Most Warren-Centric’

After four years since the announcement of a third Conjuring film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is finally being released next month on June 4th. Director Michael Chaves has been patiently waiting for this moment. While working on The Curse of La Llorona, Chaves was chosen by The Conjuring 1 & 2 director and executive producer James Wan to spearhead the third installment of The Conjuring films. Since finishing production in the summer of 2019, the film was set to release sometime in 2020, but with the global pandemic, The Conjuring 3 was placed on hold.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Orphan: First Kill Director Promises A Very Violent Horror Prequel

Horror prequels are hardly a new phenomenon, but Orphan: First Kill definitely stands out among the pack for one notable reason. The entire concept of Jaume Collet-Serra’s 2009 original was predicated on 12 year-old star Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, a troubled young child adopted by a married couple mourning the loss of their unborn baby.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Sam Raimi-Produced ‘The Unholy’ Gets a Home Release This Summer

From producer Sam Raimi (Crawl, Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead) and his Ghost House Pictures comes the supernatural The Unholy, which Meagan Navarro called “sinfully bland religious horror.”. After a theatrical run this past spring, The Unholy is making its way to Digital HD on May 25th before arriving on all...