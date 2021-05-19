newsbreak-logo
Two men arrested in connection with April shooting

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were arrested for firearms-related charges after a shooting occurred in the unincorporated area of Ojai known as Meiners Oaks on April 16, 2021. On April 16, 2021, deputies were dispatched to a shooting that occurred in the 100-block of El Roblar Drive. They checked the area and determined all involved parties had left. Deputies searched the area and found several items of evidence indicating a firearm had been discharged. There was no evidence anyone had been struck by the gunfire. Investigators obtained video surveillance footage that helped them identify both the victim and the suspect involved in the shooting. The video footage also showed the victim removed a firearm from his waistband and pointed it toward the suspect, but never fired it.

www.citizensjournal.us
