Many Oregonians know and love our state for its gray skies and rainy days, but this summer, we’re heading for drought. However, drought means more than just “no rain.”. Drought is defined in a few ways, including as a deficit of water based on historical trends and a deficit of water based on how it is being used. According to Portland State University associate professor of geography Alida Cantor, drought is “when we’re expecting to do more with the water than what we have.”