According to a handful of Reddit and Twitter users, their Google Home app is giving them the runaround while they try to use their Nest Thermostat. Instead of allowing them to change the temperature, it’s asking them to migrate their account from the Nest app to the Google Home app. The only problem is that once they follow the instructions on screen, they’re presented with the same exact request – over and over again! It’s basically Groundhog’s Day for Nest users.