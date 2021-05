A humongous sturgeon believed to be over a century old was captured and weighed by the US wildlife authorities in the Detroit River. It is the largest sturgeon ever recorded in the US, measuring 6 feet 10 inches long and weighing about 240 pounds (108kg).A team of three people from the local fish and wildlife services department was surveying the Detroit River to take fresh stock of the local sturgeon population when they stumbled upon the giant.“It was the biggest fish our team has ever seen,” said Larry Dean, the spokesperson for the fish and wildlife services. The sturgeon,...