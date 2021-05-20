Man charged for allegedly threatening ambulance staff in Montour County
Danville, Pa. – Charges are being filed against a man who allegedly threatened and chased EMS staff earlier this month in Montour County, police report. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to a residence on Blue Springs Terrace in Derry Township, shortly before 3:30 a.m. May 4 for a report of a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they found Rodney Beachel, 40, of Northumberland, outside and acting erratic, according to a state police press release.www.northcentralpa.com