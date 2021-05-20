Boys golf Tournament of Champions: Dazzling round gives title to Westfield’s Summers
In one of the most competitive, talented fields ever to tee it up in the Garden State, Westfield senior captain Colin Summers stood the best among the best. The Fairfield commit shot a sizzling 7-under-par 63, believed by officials to be the lowest score in tournament history, to win by three strokes over Chatham senior Cole Ekert (66) and Bridgewater-Raritan sophomore Hunter Po (66) at the 86th NJSIAA boys golf Tournament of Champions yesterday at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington Township.www.nj.com