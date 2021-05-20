newsbreak-logo
Boys golf Tournament of Champions: Dazzling round gives title to Westfield’s Summers

NJ.com
 14 hours ago
In one of the most competitive, talented fields ever to tee it up in the Garden State, Westfield senior captain Colin Summers stood the best among the best. The Fairfield commit shot a sizzling 7-under-par 63, believed by officials to be the lowest score in tournament history, to win by three strokes over Chatham senior Cole Ekert (66) and Bridgewater-Raritan sophomore Hunter Po (66) at the 86th NJSIAA boys golf Tournament of Champions yesterday at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington Township.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

