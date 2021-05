There is havoc in men’s college basketball, a diaspora of players leaving programs that shows no sign of ending soon. Roughly one out of every three players who donned a uniform this past season has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. That’s over 1,600 players, enough to field about 120 teams, and some believe that number could still swell to double the total from a year ago when the portal had over 1,000 entrants for the first time.