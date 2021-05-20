newsbreak-logo
Cowlitz County, WA

COVID-19 vaccinations help reduce Cowlitz County case rates

By Katie Fairbanks
Longview Daily News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline, with increasing vaccinations likely accounting for a large part of the decrease, according to local health officials. “As vaccination rates are climbing, yes, we’re starting to see cases fall,” said County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager. “I hope that’s what is driving those cases to decline, but it’s hard to say for certain because there are so many different factors. We know in the long run every person vaccinated and protected is one less person the virus can infect.”

tdn.com
