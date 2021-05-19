IU’s Allen reaps rewards of sticking with LEO

There were times last fall when Tom Allen didn’t know the name of the ball carrier sprinting down the sideline in front of him. That’s because Davion Ervin-Poindexter often wasn’t wearing his usual No. 34 Indiana jersey. Most days, he was wearing one of IU’s scout team jerseys, emblazoned with the number of the opposing running back he was simulating during that week’s practices. One week it might have been No. 28, a nod to Penn State’s Devyn Ford. The next, a No. 1 for Rutgers’ Isaih Pacheco. Either way, Ervin-Poindexter regularly donned a number other than the one assigned to him on the roster, briefly confusing his head coach in those moments when he slipped past an Indiana defender, or did something IU’s defense could not quickly contain.