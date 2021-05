The Cheyenne Educational Foundation Board of Trustees would like to recognize and thank the following donors for donations received: In memory of Howard ‘Pudge’ Beavin by Catherine and Joseph Beavin. In memory of Donnie Moorman by Dale & Judy Tracy. In memory of Glen Bowen by the ’85,’86 and ’87 Lady Bears. In memory of Randall Calvert by Security State Bank The CEF continues its mission to encourage academic excellence through support to the educational system at Cheyenne Public Schools. Thank You all for your contributions. If you would like to contribute, your tax-deductible donation may be mailed to the…