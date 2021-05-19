Local Palestinians react to violence back home

Western news reports of homemade Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel is like reporting that a raped woman scratched her attacker — according to Mazin Qumsiyeh, peace activist in Bethlehem and author of “Jerusalem Uprising? Mainstream Western Media Equates Oppressed with the Opressor”. Recent action by Israel, to prop up popularity of Benjamin Netanyahu, restricts Palestinian Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem from attending their holiest places of worship — with $4 billion in aid every year coming from the U.S. to Israel, so support the 4th largest army in the world.