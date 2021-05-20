newsbreak-logo
Two Merrill men escape serious injury in ultra-light plane crash

merrillfotonews.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStan Janowiak and Lee Opsahl of Merrill both miraculously walked away from a crash landing on Tuesday, May 11, when the ultra-light plane they were in experienced engine issues and lost power. Opsahl was piloting the aircraft, a Beech C23, when the aircraft’s engine stalled and the plane crash landed in a field, incurring extensive damage, including prop strike and collapsed gear, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) preliminary accident and incident investigation report.

merrillfotonews.com
