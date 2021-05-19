The Renowned ‘Black Hair Experience’ Is Expanding From Atlanta To The DMV

Multicultural Marketing Communications Agency Will Drive Brand Awareness, Player Notoriety and Social Impact with #DoItForTheDream Campaign. Pop’N Creative, an Atlanta-based, Black women-owned multicultural marketing firm focused on digital and social campaigns, content creation and experience design today announced it has been named the agency of record for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream’s 2021 season. Selected by the team’s new ownership group led by Suzanne Abair, the Atlanta Dream’s president; Renee Montgomery, vice president and former point guard; and Larry Gottesdiener, chairman of Northland, an industry-leading national real estate firm, Pop’N Creative will drive the team’s brand awareness, amplify their social impact and enhance player profiles with a new #DoItForTheDream campaign.