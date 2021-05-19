The Renowned ‘Black Hair Experience’ Is Expanding From Atlanta To The DMV

Anyone who's been in a salon chair knows that it can be difficult to find Black natural hair stylists and salons. It takes skill, dexterity and a deep understanding of how to best manipulate each texture to effectively work with textured hair. The problem is, there's a disproportionately low number of professional stylists who understand how to work across all hair types — and, more specifically, the intricacies of Black hair — which means people with natural textures are often left out of the conversation. Most stylists outside of the Black community have little to no education about Black hair.